LSU women's basketball stands steady at No. 3, faces top team Sunday

BATON ROUGE — Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tiger basketball team held steady at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press poll released on Monday, setting up a No. 1 vs. No. 3 on Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina.

LSU moved to 23-0 and 11-0 in the SEC with a 72-66 win over Texas A&M Sunday afternoon in College Station, Texas.

Despite the win on the road, LSU was leap-frogged by Indiana who was in fourth place in the poll. The Hoosiers moved to second in the rankings when Stanford loss for the third time this season falling back four spots to sixth.

“We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement. I asked the team why they think that’s taking place and I said, ‘understand what’s taking place here; You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball.’”

LSU will face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. on ESPN in Colonial Life Arena, which has sold out of its capacity of 18,000.

Below are the current rankings for Feb. 6:

1. South Carolina

2. Indiana

3. LSU

4. UConn

5. Iowa

6. Stanford

7. Utah

8. Maryland

9. Duke

10. Notre Dame

11. Virginia Tech

12. Michigan

13. Ohio State

14. North Carolina

15. Villanova