LSU women's basketball pulls away from Albany, finishes non-conference play 15-0

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team enters SEC play this week at 15-0.

The No. 6 Tigers pulled away from a pesky Albany team in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at the Maravich Center to finish off non-conference play unbeaten.

Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 18 rebounds and Mikaylah Williams added 18 points in LSU's 83-61 win. The Tigers finished the game on a 20-1, not allowing a basket in the final 6:30 of the game.

LSU will travel to Arkansas on Thursday to open conference play.