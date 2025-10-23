69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition games

Thursday, October 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s basketball returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday as the Tigers face Mississippi College in the first of two exhibition games ahead of the 2025-26 season. 

The game, tipping off at 7 p.m., is free to attend. The game will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and the SEC Network+.

LSU will also host Langston on Oct. 30 before a matchup against Houston Christian at the PMAC for its regular-season opener on Nov. 4. 

LSU is entering its fifth season under Kim Mulkey. 

See the Tigers' full schedule for the 2025-26 season here.

