69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition games
BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s basketball returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday as the Tigers face Mississippi College in the first of two exhibition games ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The game, tipping off at 7 p.m., is free to attend. The game will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and the SEC Network+.
LSU will also host Langston on Oct. 30 before a matchup against Houston Christian at the PMAC for its regular-season opener on Nov. 4.
LSU is entering its fifth season under Kim Mulkey.
Trending News
See the Tigers' full schedule for the 2025-26 season here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: State of the West Feliciana School District
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: The past and future of the Julius...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: First Angola Prison Rodeo held in St. Francisville 60 years...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Witches Ride founder turns domestic abuse shelter...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Turner Goldsmith
-
LSU football preps for another mobile quarterback
-
New Zydeco head coach speaks, team unveils new jerseys at 2025 Media...