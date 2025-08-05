LSU women's basketball schedule released

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Basketball schedule for the 2025 - 2026 season was released Tuesday. The Tigers will be starting off their year at the PMAC on Oct. 23 with an exhibition game against Mississippi College.

SEC play starts on New Year's Day against Kentucky. Single-game tickets will go on sale closer to the start of the season. Additional information can be found here.

2025-26 SCHEDULE