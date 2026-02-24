53°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked on I-10 eastbound past Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - The right lane is blocked on I-10 eastbound past Highland Road due to a crash.
The crash happened just before Mile Marker 170. Traffic is backed up just around the Perkins Road exit.
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
REDUCE YOUR RISK: It's important not to ignore unusual symptoms
-
Roseland Montessori student brought gun to school, school board says
-
Baton Rouge Green begins planting trees at I-10/I-12 split
-
Two indicted in CATS corruption scheme plead not guilty
-
Man accused of shooting at Port Allen Walmart apprehended in Mississippi, to...