LSP: Vehicle struck St. Tammany deputies' units, LSP unit during pursuit that ended in Holden

HOLDEN - Louisiana State Police said that a vehicle struck several St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office units and a State Police unit in a vehicle pursuit that ended around Holden.

Troopers say the pursuit ended after the suspect vehicle crashed; multiple suspects were taken into custody, according to LSP.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said around 5 p.m., a deputy noticed a white Ford Fiesta that had been reported stolen by La. Highway 59 and I-12. When the deputy attempted to pull her over, the driver fled westbound on I-12 until it ultimately crashed in Livingston Parish.

Deputies identified the driver as Tiffany Howard, 41, of Ventress as the driver. Ventress will be booked for multiple felony charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.