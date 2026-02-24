53°
Port Allen Police: Baton Rouge man wanted for failing to complete over $17,000 of contractor work
PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with locating a man accused of accepting over $17,000 in payment for residential contracting services he failed to perform.
Austin Pooler, of Baton Rouge, allegedly accepted payment for residential contracting services and failed to perform the agreed-upon work and failed to complete the project as contracted, police said. The total amount exceeds $17,000 but is less than $25,000.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (225) 343-5525.
