LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - LSU's three annual opponents under the new nine-game conference football schedule have been revealed.

According to On3, the Tigers will face Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M yearly starting in 2026 when the new schedule format is implemented.

This means that LSU and Alabama will not be an annual matchup for the first time since 1964.

Under the new nine-team league schedule, teams will have three annual opponents and six rotating opponents. LSU will face every SEC team at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in a four-year span.

When asked about LSU's annual opponents and Alabama being omitted, LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly said, "I'm fine with the way it's set up, because within four years, you're going to play them home and away. So yeah, you might not get them every year, but you're going to get them enough where it continues to take the big game approach to playing Alabama. So the way the schedule set up, I think I'm, I feel really good about, you know what it looks like, and all the teams that we're going to get a chance to play in the SEC."

The annual opponents of every SEC team will be reevaluated every four years, which means changes could be made ahead of the 2030 season.

Between 2014 and 2024, Arkansas holds a conference win rate of 27.78%, Texas A&M 52.81% and Ole Miss 49.44%.