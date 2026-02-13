LSU will kick off the 2029 season with a matchup against SMU in AT&T Stadium

BATON ROUGE — LSU will kick off its 2029 football season with a showdown with SMU in AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

LSU Athletics previously announced that LSU and SMU would be competing in a two-game series where SMU would come to Tiger Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028, and a game in Dallas in 2029. The last time the two teams played was in 1934.

The Dallas game will be played during Week One on Sept. 1, 2029, marking the first time the Tigers have played in AT&T Stadium since beating Miami 33-17 to open the 2018 season.

LSU has a 4-0 record in the stadium.