LSU football to play SMU in home-and-home matchups in 2028, 2029

Photo Credit: LSU Football

BATON ROUGE — LSU football announced Monday that it will be playing a home-and-home with SMU to start the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

SMU will come to Baton Rouge on Sept. 2, 2028, in the first game of the pair. LSU will then go to Dallas for a matchup against the ACC on Sept. 1, 2029. Unless LSU schedules a Week 0 game in 2028 or 2029, these games will serve as season openers.

In 2025 and 2026, LSU will play a home-and-home against Clemson, starting with a matchup in Clemson, South Carolina, on Aug. 30, 2025. This game will be broadcast on WBRZ.

LSU has lost five consecutive season openers against Power Four opponents.