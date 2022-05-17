91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU will kick off 2022 season at Superdome; game will air in prime time on WBRZ

2 hours 20 minutes ago Tuesday, May 17 2022 May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 12:16 PM May 17, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS -  LSU will kick off the regular season at the Caesars Superdome in a game that will be televised in prime time on WBRZ. 

The Tigers will take on Florida State at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. The match-up will mark the debut of new LSU Coach Brian Kelly. 

It will be the first meeting between the schools since 1991, when the top-ranked Seminoles beat the Tigers 26-17 in Baton Rouge. 

Trending News

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days