LSU will kick off 2022 season at Superdome; game will air in prime time on WBRZ

NEW ORLEANS - LSU will kick off the regular season at the Caesars Superdome in a game that will be televised in prime time on WBRZ.

The Tigers will take on Florida State at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. The match-up will mark the debut of new LSU Coach Brian Kelly.

LSU and Florida State will meet in primetime inside @CaesarsDome for the season opener on September 4.

It will be the first meeting between the schools since 1991, when the top-ranked Seminoles beat the Tigers 26-17 in Baton Rouge.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.