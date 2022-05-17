91°
LSU will kick off 2022 season at Superdome; game will air in prime time on WBRZ
NEW ORLEANS - LSU will kick off the regular season at the Caesars Superdome in a game that will be televised in prime time on WBRZ.
The Tigers will take on Florida State at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. The match-up will mark the debut of new LSU Coach Brian Kelly.
LSU and Florida State will meet in primetime inside @CaesarsDome for the season opener on September 4.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 17, 2022
??https://t.co/t2UdcYhlMR pic.twitter.com/aO2VtFezc0
It will be the first meeting between the schools since 1991, when the top-ranked Seminoles beat the Tigers 26-17 in Baton Rouge.
Tickets for the game can be purchased here.
