LSU will face USM at 8 p.m. in the Baton Rouge Regional Final

BATON ROUGE - It's official Southern Miss defeats Arizona State to advance to the Championship. LSU is set to face USM at 8 p.m. CT in The Box, and the Tigers are the home team. Gates will open at 6:20 p.m.

Gates will open at 6:20 p.m.

Southern Miss won their matchup with Arizona State in the early game on Sunday 13-12 in walkoff fashion.

The Golden Eagles trailed by 8-runs in the 5th and by 3-runs in the 9th, but managed to come back and punch their ticket to the regional final.

LSU beat Southern Miss on Saturday night 8-4. The Tigers are 2-0 in this year's Baton Rouge regional. A win on Sunday will face LSU off with the winner of the Athens Regional Final between Florida State and Georgia.

If Florida State wins the regional, that will set up a Super Regional in Baton Rouge.

Southern Miss will have to beat LSU on Sunday to force a winner take all final game on Monday.