LSU welcomes UCLA for daytime Tiger Stadium contest; it could be a hot one

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers will welcome the UCLA Bruins on Saturday for a daytime contest in Tiger Stadium.

The WBRZ Storm Station says the contest will be played in some of the hottest conditions in stadium history. A 2005 contest against Tennessee was played in a heat index of 103. Saturday's game should be almost as hot, with an air temperature of about 92 and humidity making it feel like 100.

LSU enters the game with a 2-1 record; it lost to UCLA's crosstown rival Southern California in Week 1, then beat Nicholls and South Carolina.

UCLA is 1-1. It opened the season with a win at Hawaii and lost last weekend to Indiana.

The Tigers are a 22.5-point favorite.

LSU has a 98-45-5 record in day games played at Tiger Stadium, a winning percentage of 68 percent. The nighttime winning percentage is 75 percent.

The game is one of 11 among Louisiana college football games this weekend. Others are:

Alcorn State at McNeese State

Jackson State at Grambling

Langston at Louisiana Christian

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas

Mississippi Valley at Nicholls

South Dakota State at Southeastern

Southern at Prairie View

Tulane at Louisiana-Lafayette

Tulsa at Louisiana Tech

Weber State at Northwestern State