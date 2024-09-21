LSU welcomes UCLA for afternoon kickoff in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE — LSU returns to Death Valley Saturday for an SEC versus Big 10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins. The Tigers are 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play after a comeback victory against South Carolina last week.

Since the teams first met in 2021 in the opening game of that season, both programs have changed coaches, and for UCLA, they have even switched leagues. They have moved from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. It is the first time LSU has faced a Big 10 opponent in Tiger Stadium since 1987.

UCLA enters this matchup 1-1 on the season after a win against Hawaii and a blowout loss last week to Indiana at home. The Tigers will look to even the series with the Bruins, who broke open a tight game with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to win, 38-27, in the 2021 season-opener for LSU at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The Tigers kickoff against the Bruins on Saturday at 2:30 P.M. The game will air on WBRZ.