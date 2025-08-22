LSU welcome week performance sparks controversy on social media

BATON ROUGE – What was meant to be a fun kickoff to LSU’s Welcome Week turned into a viral moment sparking debate across social media and drawing criticism from state leaders.

A dancer who goes by the name Sasha took the spotlight Monday night outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, performing on a balcony railing during LSU’s annual Welcome Week block party. The crowd of students erupted as she danced, bringing energy and excitement to the event.

“So that is my thing. I like to get on objects and twerk and split on them. Yes, that is my thing,” Sasha said.

The performance was unplanned. Sasha, who is not an LSU student, said she and her team decided to show up after hearing about the event to energize the crowd.

“It wasn’t to turn it into a p-valley. It was just to show that I’m confident in everything that I do, and that is by doing my thing and dancing is my thing,” she explained.

Jeremy Jason, a former cheerleader, helped hold Sasha steady above the crowd, emphasizing the supportive environment. “You should support women in 2025 when they are trying to do things and things that are different might stand out,” he said.

Not everyone agreed with the performance. Governor Jeff Landry called the act “degenerate” and questioned LSU for allowing it. LSU officials have declined to comment.

Representatives for the performer stressed that the event was intended to promote self-expression and confidence. “Our intentions were to never tarnish LSU's name. We're sorry if that came across that way. Yeah. We meant good intentions for everybody, yeah, just written a positive message of doing your thing,” Sasha said.

Sasha also addressed her outfit and the decision to dance on the railing. “My outfit covered everything I needed to cover. Obviously, when I was dancing, it came up which is what would happen when anyone would dance in normal clothes,” she said.

For Sasha and her supporters, the performance was about more than just a viral moment, it was a celebration of confidence, self-expression, and engaging the crowd. “Just be true to yourself, because at the end of the day, that’s all that matters, besides your grades,” Sasha said.