LSU, Vanderbilt will play morning matchup in Nashville on Oct. 18

1 hour 22 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 1:08 PM October 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The LSU Tigers will take the field for a morning kickoff when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The SEC announced Monday that the game will begin at either 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m., with the exact time to be finalized next Monday.

LSU enters the matchup with a 4-1 record, looking to build momentum after a bye week that followed a tough loss to Ole Miss. The Tigers will first host South Carolina this weekend in a key SEC clash.

The Gamecocks, now 3-2, are also coming off a bye. They most recently secured their first conference win of the season with a victory over Kentucky.

If the game begins at 11 a.m., it will air on WBRZ; a 11:45 a.m. kickoff will shift the broadcast to the SEC Network.

