LSU told Les Miles to stay away from student workers in 2013 after alleged advances

BATON ROUGE - A 2013 investigation into LSU football coach Les Miles' behavior toward female students and workers at the university reveals even more allegations against him.

The probe, conducted by law firm Taylor Porter at the university's request, says Miles was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone and even kissing one student and suggesting he could help her career.

The internal report provided by LSU did not find that Miles had sexual relationships with any of the women but did determine that his behavior was inappropriate. The documents also said Miles firmly denied allegations that he kissed the woman.

Click here to see the full report

Staff with LSU's athletic department also claimed Miles said female student workers who helped the school bring in new recruits needed to be attractive, blonde and fit. Employees who didn't meet that criteria were either fired or given fewer hours to work, the report said.

LSU reportedly issued a letter or reprimand to Miles after the investigation and had him sign documents stating he read and understood the school's policies. The school also ordered that he stop hiring student workers to run personal errands and not be alone with them. He was also told to attend hour-long sessions with an attorney, which he would pay for out of his own pocket.

The school apparently threatened that Miles could violate his contract and lose his job if the behavior continued.

USA Today cited letters released alongside the report suggesting the university and Miles took steps to keep the records secret back in 2013.

More details related to the allegations against Miles are expected to come out Friday, when Husch Blackwell releases the findings of its independent investigation into LSU's Title IX practices.

Miles is currently the head football coach at the University of Kansas. The school told WBRZ in a statement that it did not receive the report prior to its release Thursday and that administrators were reviewing the document. Read the full statement from the university's athletics department below.

“Due to the ongoing litigation, KU was not provided a copy of the Taylor Porter report prior to its publication in the USA Today article. We are in the process of reviewing the 34-page document. We are also aware that LSU is issuing an additional report tomorrow, and we will wait to comment further until we have reviewed both documents.”