LSU to introduce Lane Kiffin as head coach in Monday press conference, reports say

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football program will introduce Lane Kiffin as its next head coach on Monday, according to On3's Chris Low.

Kiffin comes to LSU from Ole Miss, where he spent the last six seasons, compiling a 55-19 overall record and an 11-1 mark this season. Kiffin will reportedly bring most of his offensive staff from Oxford to Baton Rouge with him, telling them anyone who does not join him on the plane will not receive a job offer.

BREAKING: Lane Kiffin has lined up most of his offensive staff to join him at LSU, @clowfb reports.



He's told them if they’re not on the plane to Baton Rouge today, they won’t have a spot on staff??



The Tigers have a press conference scheduled for Monday to officially… pic.twitter.com/IDmEvCbXwz — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2025

Kiffin is currently not expected to coach the Rebels in the upcoming College Football Playoff. The 50-year-old has previously been the head coach of Florida Atlantic, Southern California, Tennessee, and the Oakland Raiders.

Kiffin will replace Brian Kelly, who was fired midway through his fourth season with LSU on October 26 after a loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 7-5 record after a loss to Oklahoma.