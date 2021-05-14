LSU to honor Class of 2020 graduates with Friday ceremonies

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State University is honoring graduates of the Class of 2020 who were affected by the pandemic.

The university issued a Thursday, May 13 news release that said members of the Class of 2020 that would like to participate in an in-person ceremony will be welcomed back to campus to attend in-person graduation ceremonies Friday, May 14. The Class of 2020 will be recognized in a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. and a ceremony at 11 a.m., both taking place in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The 8:30 a.m. ceremony will include the following colleges:

-College of Art & Design

-College of Agriculture

-E. J. Ourso College of Business

-College of Engineering

-College of Human Sciences and Education

The 11 a.m. ceremony will include the following colleges:

-College of Humanities & Social Sciences

-Manship School of Mass Communication

-College of Music and Dramatic Arts

-College of the Coast and Environment

-College of Science

-Graduate School

For more information, please visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.