LSU to honor Class of 2020 graduates with Friday ceremonies
BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State University is honoring graduates of the Class of 2020 who were affected by the pandemic.
The university issued a Thursday, May 13 news release that said members of the Class of 2020 that would like to participate in an in-person ceremony will be welcomed back to campus to attend in-person graduation ceremonies Friday, May 14. The Class of 2020 will be recognized in a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. and a ceremony at 11 a.m., both taking place in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The 8:30 a.m. ceremony will include the following colleges:
-College of Art & Design
-College of Agriculture
-E. J. Ourso College of Business
-College of Engineering
-College of Human Sciences and Education
The 11 a.m. ceremony will include the following colleges:
-College of Humanities & Social Sciences
-Manship School of Mass Communication
-College of Music and Dramatic Arts
-College of the Coast and Environment
-College of Science
-Graduate School
For more information, please visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.
