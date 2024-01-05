LSU to hire Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker to fill same role

Image credit to LSU Football

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker as their defensive coordinator Friday night.

The Path to the Boot



Baker spent time as LSU's linebackers coach in 2021 before Brian Kelly decided not to retain him after the season; he also served as Louisiana Tech's defensive coordinator from 2015-18, Miami's defensive coordinator in 2019-20, and Missouri's defensive coordinator since 2023 after spending a year as their safeties coach.

Missouri ranked 33rd in total defense in 2023, according to the NCAA. In comparison, LSU's defense ranked 105th out of 130 under former defensive coordinator Matt House.

Baker also played linebacker for Tulane from 2000-2004.