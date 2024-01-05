50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU to hire Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker to fill same role

1 hour 9 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, January 05 2024 Jan 5, 2024 January 05, 2024 8:42 PM January 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to LSU Football

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker as their defensive coordinator Friday night.

Baker spent time as LSU's linebackers coach in 2021 before Brian Kelly decided not to retain him after the season; he also served as Louisiana Tech's defensive coordinator from 2015-18, Miami's defensive coordinator in 2019-20, and Missouri's defensive coordinator since 2023 after spending a year as their safeties coach.

Missouri ranked 33rd in total defense in 2023, according to the NCAA. In comparison, LSU's defense ranked 105th out of 130 under former defensive coordinator Matt House.

Trending News

Baker also played linebacker for Tulane from 2000-2004.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days