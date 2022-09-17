Latest Weather Blog
LSU taking 'immediate' action amid social media fury surrounding student-athlete
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics department says it's taking "immediate and deliberate" action after a video surfaced showing a student-athlete using a racial slur.
The video was shared on Twitter late Friday and whipped up outrage online, with many identifying the person in the video as a tennis player at the university.
The department released a brief statement Saturday saying it was taking "steps" to address the situation.
We are aware of the social media post concerning one of our student-athletes, and we are taking immediate and deliberate steps to address it. We will not condone behavior that is in violation of our core values and expectations of student conduct.— LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) September 17, 2022
The university did not immediately say what discipline the student might face.
