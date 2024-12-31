77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU takes on Baylor in Texas Bowl in Houston in finale of Tiger's 2024 football season

2 hours 52 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, December 31 2024 Dec 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 10:41 AM December 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON — The LSU Tigers will take the field one more time this year at 2:30 p.m. against the Baylor Bears in the Kinder's Texas Bowl in NRG Stadium in Houston. 

Both LSU and Baylor go into the bowl game with 8-4 records, with LSU ranked fourth in the SEC with a conference record of 5-3. This is the first time LSU and Baylor have met on the gridiron since 1985.

This matchup is also significant because former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is the current head coach of Baylor. 

According to ESPN, LSU has a 59.8% chance of winning the matchup. 

Trending News

The Tigers kick off against the Bears on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. WBRZ will livestream Brian Kelly's post-game news conference on YouTube and Facebook. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days