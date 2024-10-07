84°
LSU students join in Free Speech Alley on one-year anniversary of Israel-Hamas conflict
BATON ROUGE - A year after Hamas’ attack on Israel, LSU students gathered in Free Speech Alley outside of the Student Union to protest involvement on both sides of the conflict.
Across the country, college students have been outspoken for Palestinians and Israelites affected by the ongoing war.
WBRZ will have a full report on the protests on Channel 2 at 10 p.m.
