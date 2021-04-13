LSU student charged with multiple robberies in one day, allegedly stabbed victim's face

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student arrested for stabbing and biting people in an attempted car robbery is now charged with a second mugging that hospitalized one of the victims.

Freddie Peter Washington, 20, was charged Tuesday on five new counts, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder for a crime that happened on the same day as his previous charge.

Around 3:45 a.m on April 9, Washington allegedly approached the first victim, who was picking up a friend for work on Nicholson Drive.

The victim was standing next to their car when Washington, sweating heavily, came up to them with a small knife and demanded the victim's car keys, according to police reports.

After the victim gave Washington the keys, Washington cut the victim in the neck and stomach. The second victim saw what was happening and approached Washington, who stabbed them in several spots, including the back, cheek and wrist.

The two victims were transported to a hospital, the second victim in critical condition with a punctured lung.

Both victims identified the attacker as Washington.