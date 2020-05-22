LSU student-athletes allowed to resume voluntary on-campus activities June 8

BATON ROUGE - LSU says its student-athletes will slowly start returning to normal on-campus activities next month.

The announcement comes after the SEC decided Friday to allow athletes to resume voluntary athletic activities on campuses starting June 8.

“Our administration has worked very hard to make sure that all of the necessary safety procedures and protocols are in place to keep our team safe and healthy. This is a great first step to take in order for us to get back to playing the great game of college football in the fall," Coach Ed Orgeron said.

Current NCAA regulations will permit only strength and conditioning personnel to supervise voluntary on-campus athletics activities in football and men’s and women’s basketball through the month of June.

The SEC had suspended all athletics activities through May 31 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The conference referred to the June date as the start of a "transition period" so that student-athletes can adapt.

Click here for more information on the SEC's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.