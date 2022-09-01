81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU student arrested after allegedly grabbing person outside dorm early Thursday morning

2 hours 41 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, September 01 2022 Sep 1, 2022 September 01, 2022 6:07 PM September 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was ticketed after allegedly grabbing someone outside a dorm and trying to follow them around campus Thursday.

LSU police said student Daniel Eme was arrested following the incident outside Cypress Hall early Thursday morning. Eme reportedly grabbed the victim's arms and tried to follow them.

Officers located Eme, and he was arrested around 4 p.m. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery.

Trending News

This is the second attack outside Cypress Hall within the first two weeks of fall classes, following an attempted kidnapping just outside the dorm on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days