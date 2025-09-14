LSU stays put in AP Top 25 Poll after defense-led win over Florida

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers remained a top 3 team in the AP Top 25 Poll following an SEC-opener win over the Florida Gators.

The Tigers stayed put as the No. 3 team in the country after a 3-0 start to the year, capped off by Saturday's 20-10 victory over the Gators. LSU's defense and special teams were crucial to winning its first game of conference play as the offense continued to struggle for the third straight week.

A few of LSU's future opponents made major moves, for better or worse, in the AP Poll after Saturday.

South Carolina, which LSU plays on Oct. 11 in Baton Rouge, suffered a 31-7 loss to Vanderbilt. The previously No. 11 Gamecocks fell completely out of the Top 25, and quarterback LaNorris Sellers could miss some time after suffering a concussion, according to On3. The Commodores entered the Top 25 at No. 20 after their big win. LSU travels to Nashville on Oct. 18.

Texas A&M also earned a big jump in the rankings after an electric, last-second win over Notre Dame. The Aggies took down the Irish on a game-tying touchdown with 13 seconds left in the game after the Irish muffed an extra point. A&M kicked the PAT to win 41-40 in South Bend and subsequently rose from No. 16 to No. 10. The Aggies head to Baton Rouge on Oct. 25.

See the full Top 25 here.

LSU's next game is against Southeastern Louisiana at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network.