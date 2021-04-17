LSU starting to distribute more than $9.4 million in COVID-19 relief funding to students

BATON ROUGE – LSU is starting the process of distributing federal COVID-19 relief funds to thousands of students affected by the pandemic.

The university is using more than $9.4 million it received through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II for this distribution.

Around 3,766 students who applied for COVID-19 relief and are enrolled for the spring 2021 semester have been given grant money. The distribution process is estimated to continue until mid May.



Recipients include undergraduates, graduate students, law students and veterinary medicine students. International, undocumented and DACA students are not eligible for these funds. According to the university, applications will be reviewed and grants will be distributed until funding runs out.

Students with exceptional need are prioritized in this process. The maximum amount given to one student is $1,200.