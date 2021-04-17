Latest Weather Blog
LSU starting to distribute more than $9.4 million in COVID-19 relief funding to students
BATON ROUGE – LSU is starting the process of distributing federal COVID-19 relief funds to thousands of students affected by the pandemic.
The university is using more than $9.4 million it received through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II for this distribution.
Around 3,766 students who applied for COVID-19 relief and are enrolled for the spring 2021 semester have been given grant money. The distribution process is estimated to continue until mid May.
Recipients include undergraduates, graduate students, law students and veterinary medicine students. International, undocumented and DACA students are not eligible for these funds. According to the university, applications will be reviewed and grants will be distributed until funding runs out.
Trending News
Students with exceptional need are prioritized in this process. The maximum amount given to one student is $1,200.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local restaurants struggling to hire employees as business increases
-
COAST GUARD: Two more unresponsive crew members recovered from capsized lift boat...
-
Woman's missing unemployment benefits may have gone to wrong bank account
-
Second body recovered miles from lift boat as Coast Guard continues search...
-
Defense lawyers questioning BRPD drug squad cases amid corruption investigation
Sports Video
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic
-
White squad edges Purple in LSU Spring game
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job