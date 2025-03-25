LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing 4-0

67°
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team got back in the win column Tuesday night, picking up a comeback victory at Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Ragin' Cajuns took a 4-0 lead into the fourth inning, but the Tigers scored six runs in the fourth and five in the sixth en route to an 11-4 win.

LSU's Maci Bergeron went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI.

LSU, now 30-2 this season, will host South Carolina for a weekend series starting on Friday.

