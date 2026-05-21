LSU softball preps for NCAA Super Regional opener against Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - The LSU Tiger softball team is playing some of it's best ball at the end of the season, and they'll need it as they face one of the best teams in the country in their NCAA Super Regional opener against No. 1 overall seed Alabama.

"The most competitive team wins this weekend," said head coach Beth Torina. "It might not be the most talented, the best, any of those things, it's the team that plays the best. I think we saw that this past weekend from our group."

LSU has history riding on it's side as they've won six of the last ten games against the Tide and the only two meetings against Alabama in the NCAA postseason.

However Alabama will be playing at home and is a complete team that can both swing it and pitch it in the circle.

The best-of-three series starts Friday evening at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa with a berth in the Women’s College World Series on the line.

The first game of the weekend is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Friday, May 22, on ESPN2, and the second game will be at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 23, on ESPN. Sunday’s game time is to be determined if a game three is necessary.