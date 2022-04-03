56°
LSU softball loses to Kentucky in their Teal Game 8-5
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team played in their Teal game today, which helps create awareness for Ovarian cancer, but the Tigers lose another close game. This time 8-5 in extra innings.
LSU started out fast, getting 4 runs in the first inning. But Kentucky stormed back, taking the lead in the 5th. In the 8th Erin Coffel sealed the series and game for the Wildcats with a 3 run homer.
LSU now falls to 22-14, and 3-5 in SEC play. They will be back in action tomorrow at 12 PM.
