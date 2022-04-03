56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball loses to Kentucky in their Teal Game 8-5

2 hours 48 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, April 02 2022 Apr 2, 2022 April 02, 2022 10:43 PM April 02, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team played in their Teal game today, which helps create awareness for Ovarian cancer, but the Tigers lose another close game. This time 8-5 in extra innings.

LSU started out fast, getting 4 runs in the first inning. But Kentucky stormed back, taking the lead in the 5th. In the 8th Erin Coffel sealed the series and game for the Wildcats with a 3 run homer. 

Trending News

LSU now falls to 22-14, and 3-5 in SEC play. They will be back in action tomorrow at 12 PM.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days