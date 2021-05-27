77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Softball held to 2-hits in Game 1 Super Regional loss to FSU

1 hour 50 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, May 27 2021 May 27, 2021 May 27, 2021 8:18 PM May 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Softball team was held to 2-hits in game one of their Super Regional matchup against Florida State.

The difference was a 6th inning sacrifice fly by Cassidy Davis that scores the only run of the day.

Trending News

Game 2 of the series is set for 6 PM on Friday from Tiger Park. LSU will need to win the next two games if they want to advance to the WCWS.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days