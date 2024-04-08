71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball gives up late lead, drops series finale to Florida in extra innings

1 hour 31 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, April 08 2024 Apr 8, 2024 April 08, 2024 8:45 PM April 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

GAINESVILLE, Florida - The LSU softball team dropped the series finale to Florida, 6-5, Monday night in extra innings.

In a 5-5 game in the bottom of the eighth, LSU's Sydney Berzon struck out Skylar Wallace on a ball in the dirt, but Maci Bergeron overthrew first base, and the winning run came home from third for Florida.

With the win, the Gators take two out of three in the series. LSU falls to 31-6 overall and 9-6 in SEC play. 

Ali Newland went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Tigers. 

Trending News

LSU is back in action Wednesday afternoon in Baton Rouge against Southeastern Louisiana. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days