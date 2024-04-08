LSU softball gives up late lead, drops series finale to Florida in extra innings

GAINESVILLE, Florida - The LSU softball team dropped the series finale to Florida, 6-5, Monday night in extra innings.

In a 5-5 game in the bottom of the eighth, LSU's Sydney Berzon struck out Skylar Wallace on a ball in the dirt, but Maci Bergeron overthrew first base, and the winning run came home from third for Florida.

With the win, the Gators take two out of three in the series. LSU falls to 31-6 overall and 9-6 in SEC play.

Ali Newland went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Tigers.

LSU is back in action Wednesday afternoon in Baton Rouge against Southeastern Louisiana.