LSU softball evens series against Arkansas with 13-2 win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - No. 10 LSU evened their series against Arkansas with a 13-2 victory over the No. 6 ranked Razorbacks.

After being tied up 1-1 in the second inning, senior Danieca Coffey gave LSU the lead by doubling through the left side to plate Sierra Daniel.

LSU really took control in the fifth inning by scoring five runs. Two runs were walked in with the bases loaded, one ground out and two RBI singles gave LSU a 8-1 lead.

The game really went out of reach for Arkansas in the top of the seventh when McKenzie Redoutey hit a grand slam to right center field for the Tigers to take a 13-2 victory.

The Tigers look to win the series at 1 p.m. Saturday.