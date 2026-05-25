19-year-old LSU student dies in crash while headed home to Dallas

CREDIT: Red Oak High School

OPELOUSAS — A 19-year-old LSU freshman died in a car crash on Friday in Opelousas while traveling home to Dallas.

Louisiana State Police said the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 190 near Jennings Road, resulting in the death of Courtney Hodge of Texas.

According to troopers, Hodge was traveling behind a 2005 Kenworth Commercial Motor Vehicle in a 2025 Kia K4 when the CMV began to slow down as it approached a crossover.

Troopers said Hodge, who was unrestrained, rear-ended the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hodge had just finished her freshman year at LSU, where she studied political science and was headed home to Dallas, according to a report by WWL-TV.

"Courtney will always be a part of the Red Oak Cheer family, and her impact, spirit, and memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her," Hodge's cheer team from Red Oak High School wrote in a social media post.

The crash remains under investigation.