LSU Softball drops game one to Auburn, 3-2

Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU Softball fell to unranked Auburn in game one of their series Friday night 3-2.

In the third inning, Auburn had runners on second and third when Nelia Peralta grounded to Taylor Pleasants and she could not get an out at second, and Karli Petty could not save the runner coming home.

In the next inning, Karli Petty stepped up to bat with a runner on second base and she hit a home run to right field.

That home run gave LSU a 2-1 lead.

However, in the seventh inning, the game was tied 2-2 when Icess Tresvik grounded to Maddox McKee at third base, but she made a fielding errors that allowed another run to score.

LSU fell 3-2 to Auburn and will be back for game two on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.