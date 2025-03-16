67°
LSU softball completes sweep of Kentucky with 8-2 win
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team didn't miss a beat with SEC play starting this weekend.
The No. 4 Tigers swept No. 23 Kentucky, finishing off the 3-0 weekend with an 8-2 win over the Wildcats on Sunday.
In the circle, LSU's Sydney Berzon improved to 12-0 this season. Berzon pitched another complete game, striking out four while allowing two runs.
Maci Bergeron led the way at the plate for the Tigers, going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Tori Edwards also hit a home run.
LSU, now 27-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC, will play at Georgia next weekend.
