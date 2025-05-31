LSU set to play Dallas Baptist in second game of Baton Rouge Regional on Saturday at 8 p.m.

BATON ROUGE — The LSU tigers baseball team will face the Dallas Baptist Patriots on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

This comes after a 7-0 win last night over Little Rock at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night. The game started late due to weather delays.

Dallas Baptist defeated Rhode Island 6-2 after a 10:59 p.m. start and will now face off against the purple and gold in the winners bracket less than 24 hours after finishing their last game in the early hours of Saturday morning.