LSU set to pay Kim Mulkey $2.5 million in first year

2 hours 12 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, April 27 2021 Apr 27, 2021 April 27, 2021 9:32 PM April 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - As LSU welcomes new women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, she is being met with a substantial payday.

According to The Athletic, LSU is prepared to pay Mulkey a hefty salary of $2.5 million during the first year of her coaching. Mulkey's pay will gradually increase to $3 million by the time her contract ends in 2029.

This is a significant increase from the previous and former coach Nikki Fargas, who was paid $711,988 during her last year of coaching. Fargas resigned as head coach over the weekend, making way for Mulkey to take the court. 

WBRZ has requested the full details of Mulkey's contract, but they have not yet been released. 

Season tickets are already going fast, as an apprehensive LSU basketball fanbase awaits the start of the season. 

