LSU set to pay Kim Mulkey $2.5 million in first year

BATON ROUGE - As LSU welcomes new women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, she is being met with a substantial payday.

According to The Athletic, LSU is prepared to pay Mulkey a hefty salary of $2.5 million during the first year of her coaching. Mulkey's pay will gradually increase to $3 million by the time her contract ends in 2029.

This is a significant increase from the previous and former coach Nikki Fargas, who was paid $711,988 during her last year of coaching. Fargas resigned as head coach over the weekend, making way for Mulkey to take the court.

Again, #LSU is going from paying its women's basketball coach $711,988 this year to paying an average of just under $3 million. Plus, I can assure you, some expected upgrades to facilities.



Stephanie Rempe said assuring Mulkey of commitment was the key.https://t.co/9YFU4nsFFq https://t.co/DgAdVEHw4c — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) April 27, 2021

WBRZ has requested the full details of Mulkey's contract, but they have not yet been released.

Season tickets are already going fast, as an apprehensive LSU basketball fanbase awaits the start of the season.