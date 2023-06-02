LSU says work on first major phase of University Lakes project should begin this month

LSU said Friday that the final permit needed for full-fledged work on a restoration of the University Lakes system is in and that construction on its yearlong first phase should start by the end of the month.

A collection of local agencies is working to improve the series of six lakes between City Park and the LSU campus. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued the last permit necessary for the University Lakes Project, LSU said.

A final signature is still required, but is expected in mid- to late June, the university said.

The project is intended to develop the series of lakes as a "sustainable ecological jewel" with improved water quality that supports habitats for fish and fauna. "It aims to elevate the lakes system into an unmatched recreational amenity, offering safe and comfortable routes for walkers, runners and cyclists, as well as spaces for gathering and enjoying the outdoors," a university statement said.

Phase 1 of the project, valued at $17 million, includes the dredging of City Park and Erie lakes and the expansion of the LSU bird sanctuary in University Lake. LSU had said in April it was waiting for final approval from the Corps.

The first month will include staging, months 2-6 will see stump removal and dredging in City Park Lake, such work will occur in Erie Lake in months 7-9, and equipment will be removed in months 10-12, LSU said.

Other Phase 1 work includes interim landscaping along Stanford Avenue, City Park Lake and Erie Lake; the improvement of a weir in University Lake; and improvements to May Street.

The coalition working on the lakes includes the state government, city-parish, BREC, LSU and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.