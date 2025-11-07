LSU's Tuba Kent was a guest on 'Kelly Clarkson Show' this week

BATON ROUGE - The 66-year-old LSU freshman who joined the Golden Band from Tigerland was featured in Thursday's episode of the Kelly Clarkson show.

Retiree turned student Kent Broussard joined Clarkson on her Life Well Lit segment on Thursday.

"He is proof that not all dreams fade away," Clarkson said.

Broussard, after a successful career in accounting, decided to follow a dream he'd had since 1968, joining LSU's band.

To accomplish his goal of joining the band, he had to enroll at LSU and become a student again, juggling classes and practice like any other freshman.

After 45 years, Broussard relearned how to read and play music to become the oldest band member to march down Victory Hill.