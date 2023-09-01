89°
LSU's Tiger Trails adds new night route between Tigerland and campus
BATON ROUGE - LSU announced a new route for their Tiger Trails service Friday called Night Express to help students travel between campus and the Tigerland area.
The operating hours of the shuttle will be Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.. Additionally, LSU said security officers will be present at each stop.
We are excited to announce the launch of a new Night Express Shuttle that will provide a safe & free method of transportation from the Tigerland area to campus. This service will begin operating on Thursday, September 14. For more information, click here: https://t.co/Md7750nYAF— LSU Parking & Transportation (@LSUParking) September 1, 2023
The shuttle begins operation Thursday, September 14.
