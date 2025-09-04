74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's offensive line focused on building a bond off the field in order to work together in games

3 hours 16 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, September 03 2025 Sep 3, 2025 September 03, 2025 9:55 PM September 03, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU's offensive line was one of their biggest question marks entering the season. They shocked their doubters in their season opener at Clemson.

The group features five new starters including transfers Braelin Moore and Josh Thompson and returning linemen Paul Mubenga, Weston Davis and Tyree Adams. However, LSU did rotate a few guys in and out throughout the game.

In order for the group to work together, Thompson told the media that they made it a priority to bond outside of the football facility.

In LSU's season opener, the offensive line only gave up one sack and allowed the run game to rack up over 100 yards. 

Trending News

They'll look to top that and keep improving in the Tigers' home opener on Saturday against Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days