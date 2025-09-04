Latest Weather Blog
LSU's offensive line focused on building a bond off the field in order to work together in games
BATON ROUGE - LSU's offensive line was one of their biggest question marks entering the season. They shocked their doubters in their season opener at Clemson.
The group features five new starters including transfers Braelin Moore and Josh Thompson and returning linemen Paul Mubenga, Weston Davis and Tyree Adams. However, LSU did rotate a few guys in and out throughout the game.
In order for the group to work together, Thompson told the media that they made it a priority to bond outside of the football facility.
In LSU's season opener, the offensive line only gave up one sack and allowed the run game to rack up over 100 yards.
They'll look to top that and keep improving in the Tigers' home opener on Saturday against Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
