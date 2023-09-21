93°
LSU's Kim Mulkey honored with statue unveiling at Louisiana Tech
RUSTON - Reigning champ and LSU Coach Kim Mulkey was among the legendary Louisiana Tech alums honored with statues at the university's campus Wednesday night.
Kim Mulkey, now a household name in Louisiana athletics, not only played basketball at the school but spent time there as an assistant coach.
“This is home. My children were born here. I lived in my dream home here," Mulkey said at the reveal. "I don’t know any other way to say it. I’m humbled.”
The other honorees included Terry Bradshaw, Karl Malone, Kim Mulkey, Willie Roaf, and Teresa Weatherspoon.
You can read more on the ceremony and the other honorees here.
