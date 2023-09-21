93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU's Kim Mulkey honored with statue unveiling at Louisiana Tech

RUSTON - Reigning champ and LSU Coach Kim Mulkey was among the legendary Louisiana Tech alums honored with statues at the university's campus Wednesday night.

Kim Mulkey, now a household name in Louisiana athletics, not only played basketball at the school but spent time there as an assistant coach.

“This is home. My children were born here. I lived in my dream home here," Mulkey said at the reveal. "I don’t know any other way to say it. I’m humbled.”
The other honorees included Terry Bradshaw, Karl Malone, Kim Mulkey, Willie Roaf, and Teresa Weatherspoon.
“I got to play for two of the best, and I soaked up everything that I could," Mulkey said. "I’m still running things today that I learned here.”

