LSU's Grant Delpit nominated for award honoring country's best defensive player

BATON ROUGE- LSU safety Grant Delpit has been named as a finalist for a national award honoring high-level defensive play on the football field.

The Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced Wednesday that Delpit has been nominated for the 2018 Bronko Nagurski Award. The award is given every year to the nation's top defensive player as chosen by the organizations.

Delpit is joined by Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams as nominees.

Delpit, a sophomore at LSU, is ranked first in passes defended and ranks among the top 20 in the conference in sacks and tackles for loss. Right now, he leads the SEC and ranks ranks second in the nation in interceptions.