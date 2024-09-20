LSU's Chris Hilton probable for Saturday's game against UCLA

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team may get one of their best offensive weapons back for Saturday's game against UCLA.

After missing the first three games of the season with an ankle injury, junior wide receiver Chris Hilton is probable for UCLA on Saturday.

Hilton has 415 career receiving yards and three touchdowns with the Tigers.

"It's easy to talk about speed, and he certainly has it, I think what he brought, and what emerged late in the season and into the bowl game was tracking the ball extremely well down the field," said Head Coach Brian Kelly. "That's an element that we're hopeful, that we start to see a little bit more of, although, I thought we did a much better job against South Carolina pushing the ball down the field. Look, you can't be out almost a month, and then just jump in, and here's Chris Hilton, tearing it up, it takes a while for him, and I hope everybody's expectations are at a point where he can't come in and just pick up where he left off. It's going to take a few weeks for him to get back into action, but he's going to help us, and he's going to be a main player in what we do before the season's over."

LSU hosts UCLA at 2:30 CT on Saturday. The game will air on WBRZ.