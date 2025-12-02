48°
LSU's Blake Baker named top 15 assistant coach in country, Broyles Award semifinalist

Tuesday, December 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's best assistant coach. 

Baker has the Tigers' defense ranked 25th in the country in total defense and first in the SEC in interceptions with 17.

He is one of 15 semifinalists selected from an original pool of 64 nominees. The winner will be announced at the 30th Annual Broyles Award Ceremony on Feb. 12, 2026, in Hot Springs, Ark. 

