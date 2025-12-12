LSU running back, Baton Rouge native Kaleb Jackson entering transfer portal, reports say

BATON ROUGE — LSU running back Kaleb Jackson is entering the transfer portal, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot, 234-pound junior totaled 331 rushing yards and four touchdowns in three seasons at LSU.

Tiger fans will likely remember him for his run against Mississippi State in 2023 when he trucked a defender on the sideline.

LSU freshman Kaleb Jackson @Kaleb_TheGreat laying the licks today in Starkville. I love everything I'm seeing from him, keep feeding the beast.



His teammates reaction is great too. pic.twitter.com/ogC8apgACx — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) September 17, 2023

Jackson is a Baton Rouge native and Liberty Magnet High School alumnus, where he ran for more than 2,000 yards and scored 29 touchdowns in 2021, according to LSU.

Jackson has two years of eligibility left.