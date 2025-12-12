72°
LSU running back, Baton Rouge native Kaleb Jackson entering transfer portal, reports say

Friday, December 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — LSU running back Kaleb Jackson is entering the transfer portal, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett

The 6-foot, 234-pound junior totaled 331 rushing yards and four touchdowns in three seasons at LSU.

Tiger fans will likely remember him for his run against Mississippi State in 2023 when he trucked a defender on the sideline. 

Jackson is a Baton Rouge native and Liberty Magnet High School alumnus, where he ran for more than 2,000 yards and scored 29 touchdowns in 2021, according to LSU

Jackson has two years of eligibility left. 

